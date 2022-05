I’ve been teaching fifth grade for 23 years. I decided to become a teacher because of my experience working at a preschool in college and to honor my grandmother who was also a teacher for many years. What I love most about teaching is working students and helping them reach those aha moments. Nothing gives me the same kind of joy as when I see the look in a student’s eyes the moment they truly understand something. I’ve also been involved with the Boy Scouts of America for over ten years which is as rewarding as teaching.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO