ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Stamkos scores 3, Lightning rally to beat Islanders 6-4

By SCOTT CHARLES
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xugHG_0fOq2CW500
1 of 8

NEW YORK (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored three goals for his first hat trick of the season, and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied to beat the New York Islanders 6-4 Friday night in the season finale.

Corey Perry, Ryan McDonagh and Brandon Hagel also scored for Tampa Bay, which trailed by two before scoring five times in the third period. Ondrej Palat added three assists and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 33 shots as the Lightning (51-23-8) secured third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay, which will face Toronto in the first round, began the day one point ahead of Boston.

“We talked about going out and just playing a good third period and trying to gain some momentum heading into the playoffs,” Stamkos said. “That was a good response by our group and always nice to feel good heading into the fun part of the season.”

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Kieffer Bellows, Josh Bailey and Zdeno Chara scored for the Islanders, who will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018. New York (37-35-10) reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the last two years before losing to the Lightning, who went on to win the finals each time. Ilya Sorokin had 28 saves.

“Obviously, we didn’t have a third period that we wanted,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “I think we stopped moving the puck, stopped skating. I think we got a little stunned by their power play, how the puck was moving. If you look tonight, their big guys, when they needed a push in the third those names are one after another.”

Perry got the Lightning’s comeback started as he capitalized on a power play at 1:21 of the third to cut New York’s lead to 3-2. Victor Hedman extended his career-high assist streak to eight games and Kucherov stretched his point streak to nine games with assists on Perry’s 19th goal of the season.

The Lightning have tallied a power-play goal in a season-high eight consecutive games and have scored multiple goals on the man advantage in four of their last six games.

McDonagh tied it at 10:10 as his shot slid between the legs of Sorokin. Pat Maroon, skating in his 200th game with Tampa Bay, assisted on the play.

Stamkos wired a wrist shot past Sorokin’s glove with 8:47 left to put the Lightning ahead. The Tampa Bay captain also set a franchise record by extending his multi-point game streak to nine games.

“We shot a lot more, probably a little bit more directed pucks to the net,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “And we had Steven Stamkos on our side, so that helped.”

Stamkos made it 5-3 with his third of the night and 42nd of the season with 2:10 remaining, converting on a 2-on-1 with Ondrej Palat.

Chara scored on a slap shot with 44 seconds left to pull the Islanders within one. The 45-year-old defenseman received a standing ovation from the crowd and his teammates in what could be his final NHL game.

“I can’t really describe it, I was getting chills,” Chara said. “It was a spectacular moment. I will cherish that for the rest of my life. Very classy.”

Hagel sealed the game with an empty-netter 19 seconds later.

Pageau opened the scoring when he redirected Noah Dobson’s shot past Vasilevskiy 32 seconds into the game. Anders Lee also assisted on Pageau’s 18th of the season.

Stamkos tied it with 8:03 left in the first, reaching 40 goals for the sixth time in his career and first time since the 2018-19 season. He also surpassed 100 points for the first time in his career, finishing with 106 (42 Goals, 64 assists).

The Islanders took a 3-1 lead with two goals in the second period.

Bellows broke a 1-1 tie with a strong power move at 9:35. Vasilevskiy stopped the initial shot from the 23-year-old, but the puck deflected off Lightning defender Cal Foote before finding the back of the net. In 44 games this season, Bellows registered six goals and 13 assists.

Bailey converted on the power play with 1:12 left in the period. New York has converted on seven of the last 11 opportunities on the man-advantage and tallied a power-play goal in four straight games.

Lightning forward Brayden Point did not play, and Tampa Bay skated with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

The Islanders completed their first season at UBS arena with a 20-16-5 record on home ice.

IRON MEN

Parise, 37, became the only Islander to play in all 82 games this season. The veteran forward signed with New York this past summer after the Minnesota Wild bought out the final four years of a 13-year contract that was signed in 2012. Parise signed a one-year contract extension with New York last month. ... Hedman, Alex Killorn and Perry were the only members of the Lightning to play in all 82 games.

OVER-50 CLUB

Dobson collected his 51st point of the season with the primary assist on the Islanders’ opening goal and became the first Islanders defenseman to total more than 50 points since Mark Streit had 56 in 2008-09. He is also the second defenseman, 22 years or younger, to record 50-plus points, joining Denis Potvin who accomplished that feat three times.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

When is the last time the Toronto Maple Leafs won the Stanley Cup?

The Toronto Maple Leafs look to win their 14th Stanley Cup. Here is the last time Toronto actually accomplished that feat. The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of eight teams in the Eastern Conference to clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Toronto finished the 2021-22 season with the second-best record in the Atlantic Division (54-21-7, 115 points). In the first round, they will face the Tampa Bay Lightning, who won the Stanley Cup the past two seasons.
NHL
markerzone.com

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS BLOW OUT TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING; TAKE SERIES LEAD 1-0

The Leafs were buzzing from the opening face-off tonight, and the 2x Stanley Cup champs never could catch up. Kyle Clifford set the tone early with this hit:. This was an ugly one for the Bolts but a great showing from the Leafs. Maple Leafs' Head Coach Sheldon Keefe predicted this would be a violent series, and he was right. And the Leafs didn't bother waiting for Tampa to throw the first punch, so to speak. Clifford's hit looked like it stunned the Lightning, as they never seemed to find their groove afterwards.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Marner beats Vasilevskiy to end 18-game playoff goalless drought

Mitch Marner’s playoff curse has finally been lifted. The 24-year-old forward scored his first playoff goal since Game 1 against the Boston Bruins in 2019 to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 4–0 lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Marner received a pass from Morgan Rielly...
NHL
Reuters

Penguins outlast Rangers in 3 OT series opener

Evgeni Malkin scored 5:58 into the third overtime as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins outlasted the New York Rangers 4-3 on Tuesday night in the opener of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series. In a game that had a combined 151 shots on goal, Malkin capped the four-hour, 38-minute marathon by...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Sports
City
Boston, NY
City
Tampa, FL
City
Elmont, NY
Elmont, NY
Sports
FanSided

Maple Leafs fans won’t be fooled into heartbreak during dominant Game 1

The Toronto Maple Leafs led the Tampa Bay Lightning huge entering second intermission of Game 1. Fans decided to take a victory lap. The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to end their Stanley Cup drought, which has gone on since they won it all back in 1967. Toronto hopes this is finally the year that it comes to an end. But, they have to get past the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round. Tampa Bay, of course, have won the Stanley Cup the past two seasons.
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

DSN’s 2021-22 Detroit Red Wings season report card

The Detroit Red Wings are now officially in the offseason. three months have been a monumental disappointment after having initially flirted with a Wild Card playoff spot, there are several positives that they’ll be taking into the offseason – perhaps none more than the emergence of defenseman Moritz Seider, who will not only be a Calder Trophy finalist for the NHL’s top rookie but will almost certainly be a candidate for the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman in the near future.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Ryan Mcdonagh
Person
Noah Dobson
Person
Kieffer Bellows
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Denis Potvin
Person
Ilya Sorokin
Person
Corey Perry
Person
Brandon Hagel
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Will Beat Lightning in Playoffs If…

82 games are in the books. After a dominating season where they set a franchise record for wins and points, the real test begins for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Stanley Cup Playoffs. The bitter taste of defeat still lingers after last season, which should’ve been a deep playoff run...
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Play Near-Perfectly in Game 1 Win Over Bolts, But There’s Still A Long Way To Go

If you’re a Toronto Maple Leafs fan, the first game of their first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning couldn’t have gone any better. The Maple Leafs’ offense, led by center Auston Matthews generated two goals and three points, linemate Mitch Marner had a goal and two points, and goaltender Jack Campbell stopped all 24 Lightning shots as the Buds shut out the Bolts 5-0 at Scotiabank Arena Monday.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Atlantic Division
Yardbarker

Sabres’ Krebs & Samuelsson Give AHL Affiliate Amerks a Boost in Playoffs

The Buffalo Sabres might have missed the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but their American Hockey League (AHL) Affiliate Rochester Americans are headed to the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. For the first time since the 2018-19 AHL season, the Amerks will have a chance at the Calder Cup, and will face off against the Belleville Senators in this week’s play-in qualifying round. The Amerks roster, which spent much of the regular season seriously depleted for various reasons, will be getting a boost both at forward and on defense just in time for the playoffs, in the form of two Sabres regulars: Peyton Krebs and Mattias Samuelsson.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Sabres assign Krebs, Samuelsson to Amerks

The Buffalo Sabres have assigned forward Peyton Krebs and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to the Rochester Americans, the team announced Sunday. Krebs and Samuelsson will join the Amerks for the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Amerks open the postseason with a three-game series against the Belleville Senators, with Game 1 set for Wednesday in Rochester.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

880K+
Followers
428K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy