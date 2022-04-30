Google warns Chrome users browser has been hacked

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
( NewsNation ) — If you use Google Chrome as an internet browser, beware: Your information could be compromised.

Google issued an alert warning billions of Chrome users that the browser has been successfully targeted by hackers, and listed 30 security flaws, including seven deemed to have a “High” threat level.

The tech company is now releasing an update within the next few days to fix the bugs, which affect Windows, macOS and Linux, according to the company’s statement.

It is unclear who hacked the firm, and whether any users’ security was put at risk.

Google said further hack details are currently being restricted by the company “until a majority of users are updated with a fix.”

“We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed,” the company said.

Chrome users can manually update their browsers through the settings features, but the browsers will automatically update within a few days. To find settings, click on the three dots at the top right corner of the browser and scroll down.

