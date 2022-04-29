ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis County, UT

18-year-old faces multiple charges of sexual abuse of teenage girls

By Kayla Winn, KUTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday after police said he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in Davis County. Samuel Shermen Cryder faces two counts of forcible sexual abuse, enticing a minor, eight counts of sexual exploitation, aggravated kidnapping, and multiple counts of sexual assault. Officials...

