Zabar’s Latkes

This classic, crispy potato latkes recipe comes to us from New York City’s beloved appetizing store, Zabar’s. Don’t overmix your batter and remember: The thinner the latke, the crisper the fry. Adjust the thickness of your potato pancakes to your own preference by using the back of a fork to press them down directly into the hot oil.

This latkes recipe is adapted from the new book Zabar’s: A Family Story, with Recipes, by Lori Zabar, published by Shocken. Text © 2022 Lori Zabar.

Featured in: “This 88-Year-Old Delicatessen Is Still Where Jewish New Yorkers Get Their Latkes.”

Yield: makes 18 Latkes

Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

2 medium yellow onions, peeled and cut into quarters (about 10 oz.)

4 medium Idaho potatoes, peeled and cut into eighths (about TK lb.)

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 tbsp. kosher salt

1½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper

¼–½ cups all-purpose flour, divided

Vegetable oil, for frying

Applesauce or sour cream for serving

Instructions