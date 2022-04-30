ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ONE MONTH LATER: East Texas veteran rebuilds home after storms

By Frank Jefferson
 4 days ago

LILBERT, Texas (KETK) – A house is a blessing many of us take for granted.

“You know we can make it, the good Lord won’t put more on you than what you can stand,” says Lester Thorton, a Lilbert resident.

Last month, KETK News interviewed Lester Thorton right after a storm ripped apart his home of 50 years.

Since then, he’s been working almost everyday to rebuild it. Despite many people looking at the structure as a total loss, Thorton has hope.

“Yeah, it can be repaired, it’s going to take a little work but it can be repaired,” says Thorton.

For the past month, he’s been working almost completely on his own. On Thursday this changed.

“The American Legion found a crew I can hire to work, and I have money from GoFundMe to pay them,”  says Thorton.

Community members raised, almost $15,000 for him.

But, when it seemed like things were turning around for Thorton, he received more bad news.

“Malignant skin cancer and when she started cutting, she cut half of my face away,” says Thorton.

The surgery doesn’t allow for heavy lifting. This is affecting how much he can help rebuild his home.

But, when all seemed too much to bare, Thorton turned to faith.

“He might make things a little difficult, but he will show you the way if you put your trust in God.”

Thorton says he doesn’t know when the house repairs will be complete, but with the help of the crew, and prayer, he believes that God will see him through.

