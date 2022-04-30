ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

TJC hosts 2022 spring football game with new head coach

By Garrett Sanders
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KNhbW_0fOpv50000

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It will be a new era for the TJC Apaches, and on Friday night, new head football coach, Tanner Jacobson, took part in his first Tyler spring game.

The Apaches are coming off a season where they went to the conference championship, won the Heart of Texas Bowl, and are looking to go even further in 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Well-known East Texas bass player dies at 87

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – James Kirkland, a famous East Texas bass player, died on Friday. Kirkland was 87-years-old. He was born in Linden, Texas in Cass County in 1934 and had an impressive music career. He played bass for Ricky Nelson, Jim Reeves and others. He was in some films and The Adventures of […]
CASS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview PD on scene of 2-vehicle fatal crash

UPDATE (4:44 P.M.) – All traffic lanes have been reopened. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police officers are working on a two-vehicle fatal wreck in the 1300 block of W. Loop 281. The crash is blocking all eastbound traffic on W. Loop 281. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. This story developing, KETK […]
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tyler, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Tyler, TX
City
Spring, TX
Tyler, TX
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Bowl#American Football#Tjc#Apaches#Nexstar Media Inc
KETK / FOX51 News

Palestine PD searching for missing man

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Palestine Police Department is searching for a man that has been missing for more than a week. Police are searching for 43-year-old Patrick Delomon Turner. According to officials, Turner last spoke with his family on April 20. His vehicle was found abandoned in a rural area in Anderson County and […]
PALESTINE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KETK / FOX51 News

Anthony Boone named Longview Police Chief

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Anthony Boone was officially named Longview chief of police at a city council meeting on Thursday. The motion to appoint Boone passed unanimously and was met with a standing ovation. Boone has been acting police chief since February when the previous chief, Mike Bishop, retired. “In just a few short months, […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

At least 4 stabbed during Texas Cinco de Mayo celebration

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At least four people were stabbed during a Cinco de Mayo celebration in Abilene Saturday night. The incident happened at St. Vincent Palotti Catholic Church on the 2500 block of Westview Drive around 9:30 p.m. Police said the victims were all attending the outdoor celebration, which featured multiple events, including a […]
ABILENE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Friday Evening Forecast: Storms return Saturday evening

OVERNIGHT: Becoming cloudy and very humid. Low: 68. Wind: South 10-15 mph. SATURDAY: Mainly to mostly cloudy. Peeks of sun in the afternoon. A 40% chance of rain and storms, especially after 5 PM. High: 85. Wind: SW 10 mph. SATURDAY NIGHT into SUNDAY MORNING: A 40% chance of storms through 4 AM. Lows: lower […]
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

Monday Midday Forecast: Active, unsettled week of weather ahead

TODAY: Scattered showers and storms are possible today. Partly cloudy skies will prevail this afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 86. Winds: S 15-20 MPH. TONIGHT: A few storms are possible after midnight. Otherwise, muggy and breezy. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 71. Winds: S 15 MPH. TOMORROW: A couple of showers and thunderstorms are […]
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

Bullard Kindergarten teacher loses home after tragic fire

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — The Bullard community came together to help a teacher whose house burned down on the week of Easter. Christina Ault teaches kindergarten at the Bullard Early Childhood School. She woke up in the middle of the night to see her entire home engulfed in flames. “Its ashes, there’s nothing left,” Ault […]
BULLARD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy