TJC hosts 2022 spring football game with new head coach

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It will be a new era for the TJC Apaches, and on Friday night, new head football coach, Tanner Jacobson, took part in his first Tyler spring game.

The Apaches are coming off a season where they went to the conference championship, won the Heart of Texas Bowl, and are looking to go even further in 2022.

