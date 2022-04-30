ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tornado does damage in Andover

By Knss Staff
 4 days ago

A tornado that formed in Sedgwick County made its way into Butler County Friday night. The storm struck at around 8:00 p.m. As of late Friday evening, damage was still being assessed, but the YMCA in Andover reported serious damage, as well as unconfirmed reports in other locations.

Power was out though most of the city and crews began working to help families affected by the storm.

In Sedgwick County, David Dennis, Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners, has given a verbal declaration of emergency to activate Sedgwick County Emergency Operations Center and the Local Emergency Operations Plan.

Sedgwick County is currently evaluating the damage in southeast Wichita/Sedgwick County and will follow up with more information as soon as it is available.

The declaration will help facilitate state aid.

