2022 NFL Draft Day 2 recap

LAS VEGAS — Rounds two and three of the 2022 NFL Draft came and went Friday night, with many quality players still waiting for their name to be called.

Here’s how the second and third round played out for the rest of the NFL:

Round 2 — 2022 NFL Draft

(33) Tampa Bay — Logan Hall, DE, Houston (34) Green Bay — Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State (35) Tennessee — Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn (36) New York Jets — Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State (37) Houston — Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor (38) Atlanta — Arnold Ediketie, DE, Penn State (39) Chicago — Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington (40) Seattle — Boye Mafe, OLB, Minnesota (41) Seattle — Ken walker III, RB, Michigan State (42) Minnesota — Andrew Booth, Jr., CB, Clemson (43) New York Giants — Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky (44) Houston — John Metchie III, WR, Alabama (45) Baltimore — David Ojabo, OLB, Michigan (46) Detroit — Josh Paschal, DE, Kentucky (47) Washington — Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama (48) Chicago — Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State (49) New Orleans — Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee (50) New England — Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor (51) Philadelphia — Cameron Jurgens, C, Nebraska (52) Pittsburgh — George Pickens, WR, Georgia (53) Indianapolis — Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati (54) Kansas City — Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan (55) Arizona — Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State (56) Dallas — Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss (57) Tampa Bay — Luke Goedeke, OT, Central Michigan (58) Atlanta — Troy Andersen, ILB, Montana State (59) Minnesota — Ed Ingram, OG, LSU (60) Cincinnati — Cam Taylor-Britt, S, Nebraska (61) San Francisco — Drake Jackson, OLB, USC (62) Kansas City — Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati (63) Buffalo — James Cook, RB, Georgia (64) Denver — Nik Bonitto, OLB, Oklahoma

Round 3 — 2022 NFL Draft

(65) Jacksonville — Luke Fortner, C, Kentucky (66) Minnesota — Brian Asamoah, ILB, Oklahoma (67) New York Giants — Joshua Ezeudu, OG, North Carolina (68) Cleveland — Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State (69) Tennessee — Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State (70) Jacksonville — Chad Muma, ILB, Wyoming (71) Chicago — Velus Jones Jr., WR, Tennessee (72) Seattle — Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State (73) Indianapolis — Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia (74) Atlanta — Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (75) Houston — Christian Harris, ILB, Alabama (76) Baltimore — Travis Jones, DT, UConn (77) Indianapolis — Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (78) Cleveland — Alex Wright, DE, UAB (79) Los Angeles Chargers — JT Woods, S, Baylor (80) Denver — Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA (81) New York Giants — Cordale Flotts, CB, LSU (82) Atlanta — DeAngelo Malone, OLB, Western Kentucky (83) Philadelphia — Nakobe Dean, ILB, Georgia (84) Pittsburgh — DeMarvin Leal, DE, Texas A&M (85) New England — Marcus Jones, CB, Houston (86) Tennessee — Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (87) Arizona — Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State (88) Dallas — Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama (89) Buffalo — Terrel Bernard, ILB, Baylor (90) Las Vegas — Dylan Parham, OG, Memphis (91) Tampa Bay — Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State (92) Green Bay — Sean Rhyan, OG, UCLA (93) San Francisco — Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU (94) Carolina — Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (95) Cincinnati — Zachary Carter, DT, Florida (96) Indianapolis — Nick Cross, S, Maryland (97) Detroit — Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois (98) Washington — Brian Robinson, Jr., RB, Alabama (99) Cleveland — David Bell, WR, Purdue (100) Arizona — Myjai Sanders, DE, Cincinnati (101) New York Jets — Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State (102) Miami — Channing Tindall, ILB, Georgia (103) Kansas City — Leo Chenal, ILB, Wisconsin (104) Los Angeles Rams — Logan Bruss, OG, Wisconsin (105) San Francisco — Danny Gray, WR, SMU

