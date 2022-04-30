2022 NFL Draft Day 2 recap
LAS VEGAS (SILVER STAR NATION) — Rounds two and three of the 2022 NFL Draft came and went Friday night, with many quality players still waiting for their name to be called.
- Round 1, Pick 24 — Tyler Smith, OG, Tulsa
- Round 2, Pick 56 — Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss
- Round 3, Pick 88 — Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama
Here’s how the second and third round played out for the rest of the NFL:
Round 2 — 2022 NFL Draft
- (33) Tampa Bay — Logan Hall, DE, Houston
- (34) Green Bay — Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
- (35) Tennessee — Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
- (36) New York Jets — Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
- (37) Houston — Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
- (38) Atlanta — Arnold Ediketie, DE, Penn State
- (39) Chicago — Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
- (40) Seattle — Boye Mafe, OLB, Minnesota
- (41) Seattle — Ken walker III, RB, Michigan State
- (42) Minnesota — Andrew Booth, Jr., CB, Clemson
- (43) New York Giants — Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
- (44) Houston — John Metchie III, WR, Alabama
- (45) Baltimore — David Ojabo, OLB, Michigan
- (46) Detroit — Josh Paschal, DE, Kentucky
- (47) Washington — Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama
- (48) Chicago — Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
- (49) New Orleans — Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee
- (50) New England — Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor
- (51) Philadelphia — Cameron Jurgens, C, Nebraska
- (52) Pittsburgh — George Pickens, WR, Georgia
- (53) Indianapolis — Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati
- (54) Kansas City — Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
- (55) Arizona — Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
- (56) Dallas — Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss
- (57) Tampa Bay — Luke Goedeke, OT, Central Michigan
- (58) Atlanta — Troy Andersen, ILB, Montana State
- (59) Minnesota — Ed Ingram, OG, LSU
- (60) Cincinnati — Cam Taylor-Britt, S, Nebraska
- (61) San Francisco — Drake Jackson, OLB, USC
- (62) Kansas City — Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati
- (63) Buffalo — James Cook, RB, Georgia
- (64) Denver — Nik Bonitto, OLB, Oklahoma
Round 3 — 2022 NFL Draft
- (65) Jacksonville — Luke Fortner, C, Kentucky
- (66) Minnesota — Brian Asamoah, ILB, Oklahoma
- (67) New York Giants — Joshua Ezeudu, OG, North Carolina
- (68) Cleveland — Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State
- (69) Tennessee — Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State
- (70) Jacksonville — Chad Muma, ILB, Wyoming
- (71) Chicago — Velus Jones Jr., WR, Tennessee
- (72) Seattle — Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State
- (73) Indianapolis — Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia
- (74) Atlanta — Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
- (75) Houston — Christian Harris, ILB, Alabama
- (76) Baltimore — Travis Jones, DT, UConn
- (77) Indianapolis — Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
- (78) Cleveland — Alex Wright, DE, UAB
- (79) Los Angeles Chargers — JT Woods, S, Baylor
- (80) Denver — Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA
- (81) New York Giants — Cordale Flotts, CB, LSU
- (82) Atlanta — DeAngelo Malone, OLB, Western Kentucky
- (83) Philadelphia — Nakobe Dean, ILB, Georgia
- (84) Pittsburgh — DeMarvin Leal, DE, Texas A&M
- (85) New England — Marcus Jones, CB, Houston
- (86) Tennessee — Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
- (87) Arizona — Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State
- (88) Dallas — Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama
- (89) Buffalo — Terrel Bernard, ILB, Baylor
- (90) Las Vegas — Dylan Parham, OG, Memphis
- (91) Tampa Bay — Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State
- (92) Green Bay — Sean Rhyan, OG, UCLA
- (93) San Francisco — Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU
- (94) Carolina — Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
- (95) Cincinnati — Zachary Carter, DT, Florida
- (96) Indianapolis — Nick Cross, S, Maryland
- (97) Detroit — Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois
- (98) Washington — Brian Robinson, Jr., RB, Alabama
- (99) Cleveland — David Bell, WR, Purdue
- (100) Arizona — Myjai Sanders, DE, Cincinnati
- (101) New York Jets — Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State
- (102) Miami — Channing Tindall, ILB, Georgia
- (103) Kansas City — Leo Chenal, ILB, Wisconsin
- (104) Los Angeles Rams — Logan Bruss, OG, Wisconsin
- (105) San Francisco — Danny Gray, WR, SMU
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.
Comments / 0