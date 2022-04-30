ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Day 2 recap

By Joshua Hoggard
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (SILVER STAR NATION) — Rounds two and three of the 2022 NFL Draft came and went Friday night, with many quality players still waiting for their name to be called.

Here’s how the second and third round played out for the rest of the NFL:

Round 2 — 2022 NFL Draft

  1. (33) Tampa Bay — Logan Hall, DE, Houston
  2. (34) Green Bay — Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
  3. (35) Tennessee — Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
  4. (36) New York Jets — Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
  5. (37) Houston — Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
  6. (38) Atlanta — Arnold Ediketie, DE, Penn State
  7. (39) Chicago — Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
  8. (40) Seattle — Boye Mafe, OLB, Minnesota
  9. (41) Seattle — Ken walker III, RB, Michigan State
  10. (42) Minnesota — Andrew Booth, Jr., CB, Clemson
  11. (43) New York Giants — Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
  12. (44) Houston — John Metchie III, WR, Alabama
  13. (45) Baltimore — David Ojabo, OLB, Michigan
  14. (46) Detroit — Josh Paschal, DE, Kentucky
  15. (47) Washington — Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama
  16. (48) Chicago — Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
  17. (49) New Orleans — Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee
  18. (50) New England — Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor
  19. (51) Philadelphia — Cameron Jurgens, C, Nebraska
  20. (52) Pittsburgh — George Pickens, WR, Georgia
  21. (53) Indianapolis — Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati
  22. (54) Kansas City — Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
  23. (55) Arizona — Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
  24. (56) Dallas — Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss
  25. (57) Tampa Bay — Luke Goedeke, OT, Central Michigan
  26. (58) Atlanta — Troy Andersen, ILB, Montana State
  27. (59) Minnesota — Ed Ingram, OG, LSU
  28. (60) Cincinnati — Cam Taylor-Britt, S, Nebraska
  29. (61) San Francisco — Drake Jackson, OLB, USC
  30. (62) Kansas City — Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati
  31. (63) Buffalo — James Cook, RB, Georgia
  32. (64) Denver — Nik Bonitto, OLB, Oklahoma

Round 3 — 2022 NFL Draft

  1. (65) Jacksonville — Luke Fortner, C, Kentucky
  2. (66) Minnesota — Brian Asamoah, ILB, Oklahoma
  3. (67) New York Giants — Joshua Ezeudu, OG, North Carolina
  4. (68) Cleveland — Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State
  5. (69) Tennessee — Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State
  6. (70) Jacksonville — Chad Muma, ILB, Wyoming
  7. (71) Chicago — Velus Jones Jr., WR, Tennessee
  8. (72) Seattle — Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State
  9. (73) Indianapolis — Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia
  10. (74) Atlanta — Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
  11. (75) Houston — Christian Harris, ILB, Alabama
  12. (76) Baltimore — Travis Jones, DT, UConn
  13. (77) Indianapolis — Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
  14. (78) Cleveland — Alex Wright, DE, UAB
  15. (79) Los Angeles Chargers — JT Woods, S, Baylor
  16. (80) Denver — Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA
  17. (81) New York Giants — Cordale Flotts, CB, LSU
  18. (82) Atlanta — DeAngelo Malone, OLB, Western Kentucky
  19. (83) Philadelphia — Nakobe Dean, ILB, Georgia
  20. (84) Pittsburgh — DeMarvin Leal, DE, Texas A&M
  21. (85) New England — Marcus Jones, CB, Houston
  22. (86) Tennessee — Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
  23. (87) Arizona — Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State
  24. (88) Dallas — Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama
  25. (89) Buffalo — Terrel Bernard, ILB, Baylor
  26. (90) Las Vegas — Dylan Parham, OG, Memphis
  27. (91) Tampa Bay — Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State
  28. (92) Green Bay — Sean Rhyan, OG, UCLA
  29. (93) San Francisco — Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU
  30. (94) Carolina — Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
  31. (95) Cincinnati — Zachary Carter, DT, Florida
  32. (96) Indianapolis — Nick Cross, S, Maryland
  33. (97) Detroit — Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois
  34. (98) Washington — Brian Robinson, Jr., RB, Alabama
  35. (99) Cleveland — David Bell, WR, Purdue
  36. (100) Arizona — Myjai Sanders, DE, Cincinnati
  37. (101) New York Jets — Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State
  38. (102) Miami — Channing Tindall, ILB, Georgia
  39. (103) Kansas City — Leo Chenal, ILB, Wisconsin
  40. (104) Los Angeles Rams — Logan Bruss, OG, Wisconsin
  41. (105) San Francisco — Danny Gray, WR, SMU
