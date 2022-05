BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood Softball gets the shutout over Warren East 10-0 Monday, but gets shutout by the Raiders 12-0 in Baseball. In softball, the Gators scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth and score four more in the sixth securing the victory in six innings 10-0. The win put Greenwood at 22-3. they will play Bowling Green at home Thursday. Warren East falls to 17-5, they will play South Warren at 5:30 Tuesday.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO