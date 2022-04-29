ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated Chiefs draft picks on Day 3 following trade with Patriots

 4 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach traded back in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. This actually marked the first time in his career that he had ever traded back in a draft.

The Chiefs traded Round 2, Pick No. 50 to the New England Patriots, moving back four spots to Round 2, Pick No. 54. The Chiefs also picked up Round 5, Pick No. 158 from the Patriots, who are notorious for hating fifth-round draft picks. Surprisingly, this is the second trade the Chiefs have made with the Patriots in the 2022 NFL draft. They were also partners with Kansas City when the team moved up for Trent McDuffie on Day 1.

The Patriots moved up to take Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton, which started a little run on receivers. The Chiefs ended up with Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore at pick No. 54.

Here’s a look at the team’s updated draft picks for the third and final day of the draft:

  • Round 4, 135 overall
  • Round 5, 158 overall (Patriots trade)
  • Round 7, 233 overall (Mike Hughes trade)
  • Round 7, 243 overall (Yasir Durant trade)
  • Round 7, 251 overall
  • Round 7, 259 overall (Compensatory, Damien Wilson)

The Chiefs still have quite a bit of draft capital left to improve their team on Day 3, but it gets more and more difficult to hit on picks as we get into this portion of the draft. This is also the day when the work done by the scouting department really begins to shine.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
General Motors
