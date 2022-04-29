ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

WATCH: Brian Asamoah and family react being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42wV44_0fOpoppM00

Coming off the board with the No. 66 pick to the Minnesota Vikings, Brian Asamoah officially realized the dream of so many who lace up their cleats at every age. He was going to the NFL.

After starring for the Oklahoma Sooners over the last two seasons, Asamoah gets to continue his playing career in the great white north, playing for a Vikings team that’s put together some good defenses over the last decade.

Hearing your name called is one of the great joys that an NFL player can experience. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience. With the third round just underway, Asamoah didn’t have to wait too long after defensive running mate Nik Bonitto heard his name called at No. 64 to the Denver Broncos.

At home with family and friends, Asamoah got the news that he was being drafted prior to hearing his name come over the television to make it official, official. With tears streaming down his face, Asamoah’s family erupted at hearing, “with the 66th pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Minnesota Vikings select Brian Asamoah, linebacker, Oklahoma.”

It’s such a fantastic moment and a great way to kick off his NFL career. Now the work begins to make the most of his opportunity with the Minnesota Vikings. Regardless of how his career goes, this is one moment he’ll never forget.

Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Welcome Back Familiar Name

After the 2022 NFL Draft, an event in which the Minnesota Vikings added 10 new players, the franchise made several moves to expand the roster to 90 players. One of them flew under the radar on Monday — the re-signing of fullback Jake Bargas. Bargas, a hybrid fullback and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names Biggest “Steal” Of The Draft

Who was the biggest “steal” of the 2022 NFL Draft?. According to one NFL expert, the answer is obvious. Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson believes that Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, who fell to the third round, is the pick. Monson said that Dean is the biggest “steal”...
NFL
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dwayne Haskins’ final social media post before tragic death

Before Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday, he was just enjoying his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was even joking with teammate Najee Harris. Haskins was in South Florida for some offseason workout with his Steelers teammates. Unfortunately, tragedy struck when he was killed after a dump truck hit him while he was crossing the highway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys LB Arrested for Threatening to Kill Ex-Girlfriend

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson, a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested last week in Frisco after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, has accused the 28-year-old Wilson of “damaging her patio, threatening to kill her with a tire iron, destroying her laptop, choking her friend and trying to run over her with his car as he drove off.”
DALLAS, TX
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
B105

New Minnesota Twins Infielder Has A Very Famous Cousin

If you don't know much about baseball, you at least know a few famous names from Hollywood, right? It turns out one new member of the Minnesota Twins has a big Hollywood connection!. I don't know much about sports but I follow pop culture so I always see some ties...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Minnesota OL enters NCAA transfer portal after 4 seasons

A Minnesota offensive lineman will look at continuing his college football career elsewhere after 4 seasons with PJ Fleck’s Golden Gophers. Austin Beier has reportedly entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. As the Rivals Transfer Portal report notes, Beier made just one appearance during 4 seasons. He...
MINNESOTA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Basketball recruiting news: Latest on Tar Heels recruiting in early May

We are nearly a month past the end of the 2021-22 college basketball season — one that ended on a high note for the UNC Basketball program. Despite losing in the National Championship game to Kansas, the Tar Heels went on a magical run over the final month of the season that very few saw coming. Since then, the Tar Heels have been one of the hotter teams this offseason. First it was All-ACC performer Armando Bacot who announced his return, then fifth-year senior Leaky Black. Shortly after it was third-year guard RJ Davis and then the final domino to fall in...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Draymond Green had a priceless quote about flipping off Grizzlies fans after an elbow to his eye

Sometimes, you’ll hear athletes apologize for flipping the bird at fans who are talking trash. But in the case of Draymond Green? Nope. In the Golden State Warriors’ 106-101 Game 2 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, the veteran forward had an eventful night to say the least. He got hit with an elbow from Xavier Tillman that gave him a cut near his right eye, he flipped off Memphis fans with the double birds, and, oh yeah, he had a six-point, 10-rebound, 7-assist line.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas among six programs in the running for Emoni Bates

Since the conclusion of Arkansas Basketball’s season, head coach Eric Musselman has made a splash in the transfer portal, landing four transfers including Trevon Brazille from Missouri. Could the 2023 roster take on another talented player from the transfer portal? Emoni Bates, a small forward from Memphis, has listed Arkansas in his top-6 options for a transfer destination, Bates tells On3. In a statement to On3, Bates is thankful for his time as a Memphis Tiger but is ready to find another home. I’d like to thank Coach Penny, my teammates, and the entire coaching staff at the University of Memphis for giving me the opportunity to be a Tiger. Thank you Tiger Nation for embracing me and all of you who supported our team throughout this season. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Bates, the No. 1 overall prospect from the Class of 2022, averaged 9.7 points per game in his freshman campaign at Memphis before missing most of the season due to a back injury that he suffered in late January. Along with Arkansas, Bates is considering Michigan, DePaul, Seton Hall, Louisville, and Eastern Michigan.
ARKANSAS STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Former Minnesota WR announces transfer to Big 12 team

Douglas Emilien is following the yellow brick road. Monday, the former Minnesota wide receiver announced his decision to transfer to Kansas. He will join former teammate and running back Ky Thomas, who also entered the transfer portal following the 2021 season. Emilien spent two seasons playing at Minnesota, appearing in...
MINNESOTA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers could be in play for DE Jadeveon Clowney

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson recently made it clear that he didn’t want a particular Cleveland Browns player on his team. So, how about this one . . . ?. While answering reader questions in his most recent mailbag feature for Sports Illustrated, MMQB’s Albert Breer came across an inquiry (or two) on free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. One curious customer—presumably a Browns fan—asked when Clowney will be signing with Cleveland, and the other—presumably a Panthers fan—asked when he’d be signing with Carolina.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

