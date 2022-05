The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Ole Miss linebacker Mark Robinson with one of their two seventh-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft. Robinson is well traveled having spent time at Presbyterian College as well as Southeast Missouri before transferring to Ole Miss. Prior to moving to linebacker at Ole Miss, Robinson played running back. After sitting out a season at Ole Miss, Robinson switched to defense and was second on the team in tackles in 2021.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO