San Francisco, CA

49ers Select WR Danny Gray with the No. 105 Pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Briana McDonald
SF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith San Francisco's third pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected wide receiver Danny Gray from Southern Methodist University. Gray started all 10 games played...

www.49ers.com

WausauPilot

Tampa Bay, Seattle to meet in 1st NFL game in Germany

FILE – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is interviewed on the field after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Thanks to Tom Brady’s return, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t looking for any quick fixes in the NFL draft. The seven-time Super Bowl champion’s decision to end his brief retirement not only resolved the team’s quarterback situation, but also helped general manager Jason Licht retain most of a solid core of talent around Brady. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, FIle)
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: ESPN Analyst Allegedly Refused To Appear With Sage Steele

Longtime ESPN anchor Sage Steele is in the middle of a free speech lawsuit against her employer. After voicing her frustrations with the network’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, and briefly mentioning former president Barack Obama when discussing her racial identity, Steele was pulled from the air. Now, according to suit...
SPORTS

