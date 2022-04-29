ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Steelers Select Leal in the Third Round of the 2022 NFL Draft

By Matt Callaway, Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Cover picture for the articleOne of the country's most disruptive and versatile defensive linemen, Texas A&M junior DeMarvin Leal was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 20th pick of the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday. "DeMarvin can create matchup problems along the line," Texas A&M head coach Jimbo...

Sports
