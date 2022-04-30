Emma Roberts Told Me the Fall 2022 Trend She's Already Excited About
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
whowhatwear
4 days ago
In April, I had the pleasure of attending the Kate Spade New York fall 2022 presentation of its new collection. I’ve always had a love for Kate Spade. In fact, when I was applying for fashion school, I did my entry project on Kate Spade, and working for the brand was...
Whether dressed up like Meghan Markle or dressed down like Elle Fanning, baggy pants are absolutely everywhere right now. Slouchy, loose, voluminous, roomy, sagging—whatever you call it, there's no doubt that the controversial trend has taken over the fashion set. Yes, it's sometimes combined with the dreaded low-rise look, but there are plenty of options if you'd rather stick to high-waisted slouchy pants.
With coastal grandmother style trending on TikTok, there is no denying that it’s having a major moment. The approach to fashion and the overall aesthetic is one you might already be familiar with if you’ve watched Nancy Meyers films. In Something’s Gotta Give, Diane Keaton takes walks down the Hamptons shoreline in pieces like oversize knits, linen pants, and bucket hats—all in a palette of cream and taupe. In It’s Complicated, Meryl Streep wears crisp button-downs and flowing trousers in shades of blue and white as she moves between the kitchen and garden of her Santa Barbara home.
Summer is almost upon us, and I, for one, am thrilled. With the warm (okay, extremely hot) weather, all the skin-baring trends like cutouts, miniskirts, corsets, and mesh work better with the temperatures, and there are so many fun trends like crochet, beaded jewelry, and platform sandals to wear. Basically, use the season as an opportunity to channel that summer fashion aesthetic. If you've seen any of Dua Lipa's vacation outfits, you know exactly what I'm talking about, but think statement pieces, bright hues, piled-on accessories, mixed prints, and textured knits. But for those who lean minimalist, you can definitely sneak some more subdued pieces into your looks like breezy pants, neutral heeled flip-flops, and black dresses.
If you were one of the many brides-to-be who had to postpone their weddings due to COVID, let this be the one upside to delaying your big day, especially if you also held off on buying *the* dress. On the steps of tonight's Met Gala, where the biggest names in fashion come together in gowns that will be talked about for decades (no really, they will be), Hailey Bieber arrived in what can only be described as the wedding dress of our dreams. And she wasn't the only one.
Amal Clooney is always the epitome of elegance, which is why we are often so quick to cover what she wears when there's a rare sighting. Luckily for us, Clooney has been in New York this week, and her chic style has been on full display. While her workday style is always polished and professional, her off-duty style is considerably more fun and trendy. One trendy item she seems to favor is heels, and while in NYC, she wore a specific trend that we actually just covered.
Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off!
Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
Too $hort has worked with a score of legendary producers throughout his almost 40-year career, from Jermaine Dupri and Lil Jon to Daz Dillinger and DJ Pooh. But one big-name beatsmith he passed up the opportunity to work with was Kanye West. During a recent interview with VladTV, the Bay...
Paulina Gretzky walked down the aisle in Vera Wang!. The bride shimmered during her wedding with pro golfer Dustin Johnson on Saturday at Tennessee's Blackberry Farm. Gretzky showed off the stunning look on Instagram Monday in a photo of the newlyweds kissing. "4/23/22♥," she simply captioned the post. For...
A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
I think we both deserve something new. As a self-proclaimed expert shopper, I am constantly checking my favorite retailers like Revolve, Nordstrom, and Zara for affordable, chic new arrivals to scratch my shopping itch. Spring/summer is my personal favorite season for fashion. I love heeled sandals, sundresses, casual denim cutoffs,...
Who's ready for the 2022 Met Gala? Before we get to the first Monday in May, let's take a second to revisit one of the event's most memorable moments of all time: Princess Diana's one and only visit in 1996. The royal had already established herself as a fashion icon, so no doubt fans were excited to see her grace the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Like so many Millenials, I'm constantly looking to Gen Z for their approach to fashion. One thing's for sure: The next generation is really not afraid to try dramatic trends or wear bold looks, especially when it comes to color. One Gen Zer whose style I'm particularly into right now is Tanya Ravichandran. I'm one of her 1.1 million (yes, million) followers on TikTok, where she shares colorful outfit ideas, sustainable shopping tips, and lots of good vibes.
New Yorkers like to go to the park to relax, people in Miami like to head to the beach, and Los Angelenos love to hike. And since moving to L.A. over a year ago, I've been hiking like it's my second job. Nothing is more rejuvenating and relaxing than a long (or short) trek away from the hustle and bustle of the city. It gives you time to think and take in the views. Plus, it's a fun, refreshing way to hit that daily goal of 10,000 steps. I'm far from an expert hiker, but I do consider myself an expert in knowing what cute and functional outfits to wear.
I'm often guilty of buying into trends on a whim, only to get over them far too quickly, but I take shopping for basics very seriously. Because of that, I almost never do it, preferring to wear and rewear my trusty wardrobe essentials until they become pretty much threadbare. Then, I'll do a major haul, investing in elevated styles from brands such as Totême, Loulou Studio, Agolde, and Reformation as well as some low-priced staples that I can buy multiple of from Levi's and Topshop.
Anyone who knows me knows that Hailey Bieber is my style icon. I follow her on basically every social media platform, and I mean, we've dedicated a whole section to her on Who What Wear, which I scroll through regularly for inspiration. Whether it's her street style 'fits or full-on red carpet glam, the trendsetter has got it together. So when the announcement dropped that she had launched her very own collaboration with none other than Vogue Eyewear, you already know your girl was eager to shop. (Anyone who knows me—my fiancé, in particular—also knows I have an, um, slight obsession with sunglasses.) The pieces are exceptionally chic, ultra classic, and exactly what my wardrobe needs for the upcoming warm months, not that I would have expected anything less. And you can snap up the whole selection at Sunglass Hut, including an exclusive colorway that's just *chef's kiss.* Keep scrolling to shop my favorite styles from the new collection.
When it comes to warm-weather dressing, I tend to rely on easy outfit formulas that require little effort yet look pulled together and polished. Luckily, I just found my new go-to summer look straight off the runway. The fall runway. Yep, Prada served up the perfect warm-weather ensemble at its F/W 22 show made up of just two chic and simple components: a white tank top and a midi skirt.
There are so many things I love about winter, but layering a coat over a sweater on a frigid March morning isn’t one of them. Growing up on the California coast, I had an easy and relaxed personal style all year long. But now that I’m living in NYC, it’s a different story. The truth is that coastal style isn’t about the place—it’s about the vibe, and there’s one brand that can help you achieve this no matter where you live. Free People has been a staple in my wardrobe from coast to coast, and this season, its Endless Summer collection is full of easy-to-throw-on items that will help you create effortless outfits. I pulled 16 pieces from this collection and beyond that will help you achieve that endless summer feeling. So keep scrolling for dresses, tops, accessories, and more.
Knowing which trends to buy each season is no easy task, and a lot of the time, it really comes down to trial and error. That being said, given that I work in fashion and spend a lot of time writing about and identifying trends, it's safe to say that I have an idea about which ones will stay on the scene longer than others. I'm also someone who doesn't like to buy unless I know I'll get my money's worth out of whatever piece I'm investing in. In this case, we're focusing on spring's best dresses, tops, and denim.
Comments / 0