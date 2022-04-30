I'm a Fashion Editor Who Lives in Basic Tops—I'm Into These Styles at Nordstrom

Anyone who knows me knows that Hailey Bieber is my style icon. I follow her on basically every social media platform, and I mean, we've dedicated a whole section to her on Who What Wear, which I scroll through regularly for inspiration. Whether it's her street style 'fits or full-on red carpet glam, the trendsetter has got it together. So when the announcement dropped that she had launched her very own collaboration with none other than Vogue Eyewear, you already know your girl was eager to shop. (Anyone who knows me—my fiancé, in particular—also knows I have an, um, slight obsession with sunglasses.) The pieces are exceptionally chic, ultra classic, and exactly what my wardrobe needs for the upcoming warm months, not that I would have expected anything less. And you can snap up the whole selection at Sunglass Hut, including an exclusive colorway that's just *chef's kiss.* Keep scrolling to shop my favorite styles from the new collection.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO