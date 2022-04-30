I'm a Fashion Editor Who Lives in Basic Tops—I'm Into These Styles at Nordstrom

Summer is almost upon us, and I, for one, am thrilled. With the warm (okay, extremely hot) weather, all the skin-baring trends like cutouts, miniskirts, corsets, and mesh work better with the temperatures, and there are so many fun trends like crochet, beaded jewelry, and platform sandals to wear. Basically, use the season as an opportunity to channel that summer fashion aesthetic. If you've seen any of Dua Lipa's vacation outfits, you know exactly what I'm talking about, but think statement pieces, bright hues, piled-on accessories, mixed prints, and textured knits. But for those who lean minimalist, you can definitely sneak some more subdued pieces into your looks like breezy pants, neutral heeled flip-flops, and black dresses.
Comments / 0