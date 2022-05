New Mexico is expanding a program that waives the cost of child care, an initiative that could make child care free for many families in the southwestern state. The announcement from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham last Thursday said the state's Early Childhood Education and Care Department estimates that over 30,000 more families will be able to take advantage of New Mexico's Childcare Assistance Program starting this May, doubling the number of families who were already participating.

