LANSING, Mich. — Michigan is preparing for a fight as the top court in the country considers throwing out the legal precedent that gives women the right to an abortion. On Tuesday morning, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed a draft opinion published by Politico, reporting the court was in favor of overturning Roe V. Wade, was authentic. Roberts wrote in a statement that the publishing of the draft opinion would not affect the Court's decision, and Justices are allowed to change their votes before the final opinion is announced to the public. Roberts also said he had ordered an investigation into how the draft opinion came to be released, a rare but not entirely unprecedented move in the Supreme Court, according to legal experts.

