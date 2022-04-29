Scientist, Cell Therapy Process Development – San Diego, CA – National Resilience – National City, CA

Electrification is critical to decarbonizing society, but managing increasing power densification in electrical systems will require the development of new thermal management technologies. One approach is to use monolithic-metal-based heat spreaders that reduce thermal resistance and temperature fluctuation in electronic devices. However, their electrical conductivity makes them challenging to implement. Here we report co-designed electronic systems that monolithically integrate copper directly on electronic devices for heat spreading and temperature stabilization. The approach first coats the devices with an electrical insulating layer of poly(2-chloro-p-xylylene) (parylene C) and then a conformal coating of copper. This allows the copper to be in close proximity to the heat-generating elements, eliminating the need for thermal interface materials and providing improved cooling performance compared with existing technologies. We test the approach with gallium nitride power transistors, and show that it can be used in systems operating at up to 600"‰V and provides a low junction-to-ambient specific thermal resistance of 2.3"‰cm2"‰K"‰W"“1 in quiescent air and 0.7"‰cm2"‰K"‰W"“1 in quiescent water.

