Maine State

Remote learning correlated with greater K-12 learning loss, study finds

By Nick Murray
themainewire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study recently published by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) found that students with greater access to in-person learning versus remote or hybrid learning during the pandemic had reduced learning losses, as measured by state assessments, in Spring 2021. The research team was led by Emily Oster, an...

www.themainewire.com

