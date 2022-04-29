ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Senior Scientist: CAR NK Cell Engineering – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

sdbn.org
 3 days ago

To create safe, effective, and affordable immunotherapies for the...

sdbn.org

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

New “Electromagnets” Could Facilitate Development of Fusion and Medical Technologies

Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have designed a new type of magnet that could aid devices ranging from doughnut-shaped fusion facilities known as tokamaks to medical machines that create detailed pictures of the human body. Tokamaks depend on a central electromagnet...
FRANCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
torquenews.com

Not All Engine Oils Are Created Equal Reports This Mechanical Engineer

Here’s an informative look behind the scenes at how engine oils are developed and analyzed with this reveal that shows not all engine oils are created equal. In today’s article we will take a look at a Mobil 1 sponsored peek behind the scenes about oil development and research with Mobil 1 Extended Performance 5W-30 motor oil as a representative example. The development of this and other oil formulations undergo extensive testing that encompasses three important engine performance foci:
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Phys.org

Enzymes discovered in capybara gut could accelerate utilization of agroindustrial waste

Converting agroindustrial waste into molecules of interest to society, such as biofuels and biochemicals, is one of the ways to mitigate dependence on oil and other fossil fuels. As one of the world's largest producers of plant biomass, Brazil is well-placed to lead this transition, but lignocellulosic raw materials (containing lignin, hemicellulose and cellulose) are hard to deconstruct, or (more technically put) recalcitrant to microbial and enzymatic degradation.
AGRICULTURE
CBS News

Studies find microplastics in human lungs, blood stream; scientists investigating possible health risks

Scientists from the Netherlands and the U.K. recently identified microplastics deep in the lungs of some surgical patients and in the blood of anonymous donors. Researchers say that it's possible to take in these particles through the air we breathe. Leigh Shemitz, president of SoundWaters, and Paul Anastas, director of the Center for Green Chemistry at Yale University, join CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss microplastics' impact on humans and what can be done to mitigate plastic pollution.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy