The Bucks fell behind the Celtics early Tuesday night at TD Garden, largely because their best player couldn’t get anything going. Giannis Antetokounmpo was dreadful in the first half of Boston-Milwaukee Game 2. The two-time NBA MVP only converted on two of his 12 field-goal attempts in the first two quarters and entered the break with five points.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO