ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers pound season-high six homers, rout Cubs 11-1

By ANDREW WAGNER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d7NBu_0fOpchrw00
1 of 7

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hunter Renfroe hit two of Milwaukee’s season-high six home runs, Adrian Houser struck out six and scattered two hits over six shutout innings and the Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 11-1 Friday night.

Houser (2-2) struck out six and walked two.

“He came out of the gate and was really, really crisp,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “The stuff was electric, almost as good as we’ve seen it.”

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (1-2), who held Milwaukee to a run with seven strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings on opening day, couldn’t get out of the fifth on Friday. The right-hander gave up six runs, tying a season high, allowing seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Hendricks also served up three home runs, starting with Jace Peterson’s two-run blast that capped off a three-run second inning.

“It just didn’t look he could finish,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “They put some pretty good swings on belt-line pitches and were able to get to him.”

Andrew McCutchen made it a 4-0 game with a one-out solo shot in the third, and Christian Yelich broke the game open when he followed Willy Adames’ double with his second home run of the season in the fifth.

Renfroe hit his first of the game later in the fifth off left-hander Daniel Norris and added a second in the seventh against Sean Newcomb.

Adames capped off the offensive outburst with a two-run homer off Ethan Roberts in the eighth.

“It’s good to see the ball go over the fence for sure,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We swung the bat really, really well.”

BIG NIGHT

Friday marked the second time this season the Brewers scored double-digit runs after scoring a season-high 12 Tuesday against the Pirates. They also fell one short of tying their season high of 14 hits, also set Tuesday against the Pirates.

“There are definitely going to be nights like tonight and there are going to be nights that are a little bit tougher,” Yelich said. “Our lineup is definitely capable of doing it.”

The Brewers’ six home runs surpassed their previous season high of three, set in a 5-4 victory over the Cubs on April 10 in Chicago. It was their most in a game since Aug. 17, 2019, when Milwaukee combined for seven over 14 innings in a 15-14 victory over the Nationals in Washington.

KER-PLUNK

Hendricks hit Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong with a 1-2 sinker in the first inning, marking the eighth time a player was hit by a pitch in the four games between the teams this season.

Going back to the start of the 2020 season, Cubs and Brewers pitchers have hit 54 batters -- 27 by each team. The numbers this season are also equal, with each team hitting the other four times.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: LHP Wade Miley is scheduled to throw his second live batting practice session Sunday in Milwaukee. Miley has yet to make a start after beginning the season on the injured list. He reported no issues after a 46-pitch live batting practice session earlier in the week.

Brewers: Infielder Luis Urias (left quad) went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts Friday night as he continued a minor league rehab assignment with Double-A Biloxi.

It will be a battle of left-handers when the Brewers’ Eric Lauer (1-0, 2.20 ERA) and Chicago’s Justin Steele face off Saturday in Game 2 of the three-game weekend series.

___

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

MLB punishes Mets’ Buck Showalter, Yoan Lopez for Kyle Schwarber incident

The New York Mets will be without manager Buck Showalter for one game after the skipper was handed a one-game suspension following MLB’s ruling that Yoan Lopez intentionally threw at Kyle Schwarber during Monday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Anthony DiComo reports that Showalter has been disciplined with the one-game ban, while Lopez will be suspended for three games after he tried to hit Schwarber with a pitch during the NL East rivalry matchup on Sunday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Corbin Burnes Makes Team History in Brewers 2-0 Loss to Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers saw their five-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday afternoon. The Crew dropped their Sunday matinee 2-0 to their division rival Chicago Cubs. The loss, though, was in no way due to pitching. Corbin Burnes, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, made team history in the loss.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Royals host the Cardinals on 4-game home skid

LINE: Cardinals -117, Royals -102; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to stop their four-game home slide with a win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Kansas City is 5-8 in home games and 7-14 overall. The Royals are 2-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Washington, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
The Associated Press

This Date in Baseball

1904 — Cy Young of the Red Sox pitched a perfect game against the Philadelphia Athletics, beating Rube Waddell 3-0. Having pitched nine hitless innings in two previous efforts, he ran his string of hitless innings to 18. 1917 — Ernie Koob of the St. Louis Browns pitched a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Cubs start 2-game series with the White Sox

LINE: White Sox -145, Cubs +125. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday to start a two-game series. Chicago is 4-6 at home and 9-13 overall. The Cubs have gone 3-0 in games when they hit two or more home runs. Chicago has gone 7-6...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Eric Lauer
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Adrian Houser
Person
Jace Peterson
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Sean Newcomb
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Wade Miley
Person
Kolten Wong
FOX Sports

Olivares leads Royals against the Cardinals after 4-hit game

LINE: Cardinals -141, Royals +121; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the St. Louis Cardinals after Edward Olivares had four hits against the Cardinals on Tuesday. Kansas City has a 6-8 record at home and an 8-14 record overall. Royals hitters have a collective...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Drew Smyly (bereavement) scratched Tuesday for Cubs, Scott Effross making spot start

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly was scratched from Tuesday's start against the Chicago White Sox and placed on the bereavement list. The bereavement list requires a stay of 3-7 days and the Cubs haven't indicated how long Smyly will be gone. Scott Effross will make a spot start in place of Smyly on Tuesday, but the Cubs will likely go with a bullpen game. Effross has exclusively worked in relief in the majors since making his debut last season.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

880K+
Followers
428K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy