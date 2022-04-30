Still need to get COVID vaccine booster? NKy Health Dept. is urging everyone 12 and older to get one

The young researcher was left sick for days after he drank a shot of bacteria for a vaccine trial. The 26-year-old man, who was part of an 11-day inpatient vaccine trial, said that he faced stomach cramps, a fever of 103F and felt so exhausted. The man said he was infected in a challenge trial, where participants get an experimental vaccine or placebo and before being exposed to the disease they were inoculated against. Per reports, 16 people were involved in the trial. Half of the participants got the vaccine and half got a placebo.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 16 HOURS AGO