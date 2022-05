BOZEMAN — TJ Session has been a popular guy since entering the transfer portal. The now-former Montana State offensive lineman announced his portal decision last Tuesday. In the week since, Session has received scholarship offers from Pac-12 programs Arizona State, Cal and Oregon State, among other colleges at the Football Bowl Subdivision level. The rising redshirt sophomore is going on an official visit to Cal this week, ASU next week and Michigan State the week after that (Michigan State hasn’t offered a scholarship yet but is showing serious interest, he said).

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO