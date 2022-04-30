Holdrege hosts Track Invite

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The Tri-City Storm completed the first phase of the 2022 USHL Draft on Monday by drafting seven players in the ten-round draft. Tri-City drafted three forwards, four defensemen, and no goaltenders. The Storm also acquired two players through the USHL’s tender process to replace the team’s 1st and 2nd Round picks in Monday’s draft. The Storm signed defenseman Matthew Virgilio and forward Trevor Connelly to a tender agreement in March. Today’s USHL Phase I Draft, formerly known as the “Futures Draft”, was open to 2006 birth year players only. Phase II of the 2022 USHL Draft will begin tomorrow at 10:00am CT and is open to players of all ages who are eligible to play junior hockey next season, and whose rights are not currently protected by another USHL member club. Teams will fill their rosters to a total of forty-five players by the end of the Phase II Draft tomorrow. All veteran roster players from the 2021-2022 season are automatically protected by their current team, separate from the list of forty-five players. Coverage of the Storm’s selections in the 2022 USHL Draft can be found at www.StormHockey.com/2022Draft. The team will also announce each selection on its social media channels (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook) throughout tomorrow’s Phase II Draft.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO