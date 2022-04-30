ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holdrege, NE

Holdrege hosts Track Invite

By Maggie Kastraba
KSNB Local4
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoldrege, Neb. (KSNB) - The stormy weather wasn’t going to ruin a great day at the Holdrege Track Invitational today. Athletes from across the...

www.ksnblocal4.com

KSNB Local4

Storm add seven in USHL Phase I Draft

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The Tri-City Storm completed the first phase of the 2022 USHL Draft on Monday by drafting seven players in the ten-round draft. Tri-City drafted three forwards, four defensemen, and no goaltenders. The Storm also acquired two players through the USHL’s tender process to replace the team’s 1st and 2nd Round picks in Monday’s draft. The Storm signed defenseman Matthew Virgilio and forward Trevor Connelly to a tender agreement in March. Today’s USHL Phase I Draft, formerly known as the “Futures Draft”, was open to 2006 birth year players only. Phase II of the 2022 USHL Draft will begin tomorrow at 10:00am CT and is open to players of all ages who are eligible to play junior hockey next season, and whose rights are not currently protected by another USHL member club. Teams will fill their rosters to a total of forty-five players by the end of the Phase II Draft tomorrow. All veteran roster players from the 2021-2022 season are automatically protected by their current team, separate from the list of forty-five players. Coverage of the Storm’s selections in the 2022 USHL Draft can be found at www.StormHockey.com/2022Draft. The team will also announce each selection on its social media channels (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook) throughout tomorrow’s Phase II Draft.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Northwest Show Choir wins at Nationals

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - This weekend marked a big win for Grand Island Northwest’s “14 Karat Gold” Show Choir. The students competed on Saturday with the best of the best as part of the Show Choir Fame National Competition in Branson, Missouri. Northwest took home the...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Sand Hills Express

Area Track Athletes Compete in Best of the Midwest

The Best of the Midwest track championships took place in Sutherland on Tuesday. Among the area highlights, Cache Gracey of South Loup took gold in the boys 400 with a winning time of 52.11 seconds. Silas Cool won the boys 800 in a time of 2:06.73. Trevor Kuncl won the boys mile in a time of 4:43.25 and finished runner up in the 3200. Logan Recoy of South Loup was runner up in the 1600. Clayton Moore of Mullen won the 300 meter hurdles in a winning time of 41.10 and was runner up in the 110 meter hurdles. Sandhills/Thedford won the boys 4×100 meter relay. The team of Kyle Cox, Seth Scranton, Reece Zutavern, and Trae Hickman posted a winning time of 44.38. Tad Dimmitt of Sandhills Valley won the boys shot put with an effort of 55’4″ and was second in the discus.
MULLEN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

MPCC rodeo team finishes strong in South Dakota

The Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team had a strong showing over the weekend in Spearfish, South Dakota. The team competed at the Black Hills State University Will Lantis Yellow Jacket Stampede on Friday and Saturday. The rodeo was supposed to be a week earlier, but it was postponed due to 15 inches of snow in parts of western South Dakota.
SPEARFISH, SD
Panhandle Post

I-80 closures in western Nebraska

-I80 is closed east and westbound from Kimball exit, RP 20, to Potter exit, RP 38, due to accidents. -I80 is closed east and westbound from the Wyoming Stateline to the Potter Exit, RP 38. -I80 from the Wyoming Stateline to Sidney, RP 49, is closed east and westbound. -I80...
POTTER, NE
KSNB Local4

Aurora alum, SDSU transfer Scheierman commits to Creighton basketball

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) -The Baylor Scheierman sweepstakes have come to an end. The former Aurora High and South Dakota State star basketball player announced his commitment to Creighton Tuesday morning, selecting the the Jays over fellow finalists Arkansas, Clemson, Duke and Nebraska. Scheierman has two remaining years of eligibility. The...
AURORA, NE
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Lincoln, Nebraska

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you’re from the Caribbean, you know what we’re talking about when we say that Jamaican food is popular among people from all over the world. It’s a delicious mixture of African, Indian, and West Indian cuisines that’s perfect for those who love spicy and flavorful food. That’s why you’ll find a great selection of Jamaican restaurants in Lincoln, Nebraska, and beyond. Read on to learn more about the top five most popular Jamaican restaurants in Lincoln, Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
College Football HQ

Nebraska football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Nebraska this year in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Nebraska football schedule for the Cornhuskers' 2022 season. Nebraska football 2022 scheduleWeek 0, Aug. 27 vs. Northwestern Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. North Dakota Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska Panhandle slammed with snow, while rain soaks rest of state

While Lincoln and the rest of eastern Nebraska were getting soaked with a steady rain Monday, parts of the Panhandle were seeing epic snowfall. There was a report of 15 inches of snow near Kimball and 11 inches near Potter, according to the National Weather Service. The heavy snow caused...
LINCOLN, NE
Kickin Country 100.5

Former Jackrabbit Scheierman Transfers Close to Home

The transfer portal continues to distribute top-tier talent looking for a new home. On Tuesday morning, former South Dakota State basketball player Baylor Scheierman announced his commitment to a new school after a stellar career in Brookings. Scheierman, who was a highly coveted transfer this offseason, chose Creighton over the...
BROOKINGS, SD
KSNB Local4

State Trap Shoot wraps up with a weekend of wild weather

DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - Saturday made for a windy day of the Trap Shoot State Championship. It was the final day of the event, ringing together high school trap shooters from around the state. A stroke of good luck hit the event, when just before the severe weather hit Friday...
DONIPHAN, NE

