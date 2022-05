What was talked about as the Flames get ready for Game 1 vs. Dallas. "I've been waiting for it for a while. It's the game. It's why you play the game. It's a long season. That's the biggest thing. You are not a proven playoff team until you make it several years in a row and then have success. If you look at the history of champions, that's how they get there. We're all excited because we made playoffs. Now you try to take the next step. Try and win a game."

