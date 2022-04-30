ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts select OT Bernhard Raimann at No. 77: Instant analysis

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts continued their run of adding to the offensive side of the ball by selecting Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann with the No. 77 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Colts got this pick as a part of the trade with the Minnesota Vikings when Indy moved back from No. 42 overall to No. 53 in the second round. They also had to give up their fourth-rounder (No. 122 overall) in that deal.

How this pick helps the Colts

The Colts needed to bring in some competition for Matt Pryor at left tackle and even though there is a chance Raimann moves to another spot, he profiles best on the blindside. He’s an older prospect, but the athleticism and length should give him a chance to compete right away for that starting role.

How he will be used

The Colts are giving the aforementioned Pryor the first shot at earning the starting left tackle role. Raimann will certainly compete for that role but general manager Chris Ballard also said after Day 2 of the draft that Raimann could see some work inside if that’s where he fits. To begin his career, expect Raimann to compete for the starting role at left tackle with the chance to provide depth across the front.

Quick grade of the pick

Getting that extra third-round pick allotted the Colts the luxury to grab a high-upside tackle prospect like Raimann. He’s an older prospect at 24 years old and he converted from tight end to offensive tackle just two years ago. He’s picked up the position quickly, but there is still work to be done.

However, the upside is there. He has elite athleticism and length while showing the ability to pick up the position quickly. It’s easy to see why the Colts felt Raimann could continue to make the transition at left tackle.

