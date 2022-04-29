Monday road closure in Ithaca

JOPPA, MD—The Maryland Transportation Authority on Monday announced that the ramp from northbound I-95 to MD 152/Mountain Road (Exit 74) will be closed temporarily overnight in the coming months. Weather permitting, closures will start Tuesday, May 3, and continue until late summer 2022 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning each night. The detour will direct motorists to … Continue reading "Roadwork to result in temporary closures of ramp from northbound I-95 to Mountain Road until late summer 2022" The post Roadwork to result in temporary closures of ramp from northbound I-95 to Mountain Road until late summer 2022 appeared first on Nottingham MD.

HARFORD COUNTY, MD ・ 42 MINUTES AGO