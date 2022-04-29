2022 NFL draft: Colts trade up, select S Nick Cross at No. 96

The Indianapolis Colts traded back into the third round of the 2022 NFL draft and selected Maryland safety Nick Cross with the No. 96 overall pick.

General manager Chris Ballard had seemingly gone through his three selections on Day 2 after trading back form their original second-round pick. However, they made a shocking move to trade the No. 179 overall pick and a 2023 third-round pick to get back into the round on Friday night.

Adding Cross to the secondary is a fantastic move. The Colts continue to bet on high-end traits, and Cross has the skills to be a long-term contributor for Indy.

Here’s the scouting report on Cross from Draft Wire:

“Cross has plenty of valuable traits in his speed, body type, and willingness to lay the lumber. He’ll be excellent at the next level when covering tight ends and closing routes off over the middle of the field. He’s a versatile defender who can be moved around, and teams will value his physicality and athleticism against both the run and pass. He should come off the board sometime on Day 2.”

Cross will be joining a safety room that includes Khari Willis, Julian Blackmon, Rodney McLeod and Armani Watts.

It’s unlikely the Colts pick again on Day 2, but Chris Ballard has made plenty of noise already.