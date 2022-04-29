ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL draft: Colts trade up, select S Nick Cross at No. 96

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts traded back into the third round of the 2022 NFL draft and selected Maryland safety Nick Cross with the No. 96 overall pick.

General manager Chris Ballard had seemingly gone through his three selections on Day 2 after trading back form their original second-round pick. However, they made a shocking move to trade the No. 179 overall pick and a 2023 third-round pick to get back into the round on Friday night.

Adding Cross to the secondary is a fantastic move. The Colts continue to bet on high-end traits, and Cross has the skills to be a long-term contributor for Indy.

Here’s the scouting report on Cross from Draft Wire:

“Cross has plenty of valuable traits in his speed, body type, and willingness to lay the lumber. He’ll be excellent at the next level when covering tight ends and closing routes off over the middle of the field. He’s a versatile defender who can be moved around, and teams will value his physicality and athleticism against both the run and pass. He should come off the board sometime on Day 2.”

Cross will be joining a safety room that includes Khari Willis, Julian Blackmon, Rodney McLeod and Armani Watts.

It’s unlikely the Colts pick again on Day 2, but Chris Ballard has made plenty of noise already.

The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
Chris Ballard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Projecting the Patriots' 53-man roster: Multiple WR trades coming?

The New England Patriots’ roster isn’t complete. But it might just be 90% of the way there. Maybe even closer. The Patriots made a whopping 10 selections and added a handful of undrafted free agents after a somewhat quiet foray into free agency where they clearly lost more talent than they gained. The biggest additions included cornerback Malcolm Butler and safety Jabrill Peppers, among others. The departures of cornerback J.C. Jackson, Ted Karras and Shaq Mason (trade) were significant.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

13 Bears free agents are still unsigned

The 2022 NFL draft has concluded, and the Chicago Bears have added 11 new rookies to their roster. But this is also a time when NFL teams will be looking to free agency again to address roster needs coming out of the draft. Chicago still has needs at wide receiver, linebacker and defensive line, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see general manager Ryan Poles look to this current free agent market to address them.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where did Iowa Hawkeyes sign with as undrafted free agents?

A pair of Iowa Hawkeyes heard their names called in the 2022 NFL draft, center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens and safety Dane Belton in the fourth round by the New York Giants. While there were other Iowa players that felt they had a chance to be drafted, ultimately, it was just Linderbaum and Belton. Still, five more Hawkeyes are getting their chance at professional football after signing as undrafted free agents with NFL teams. Let’s take a look at which teams running back Tyler Goodson, cornerback Matt Hankins, safety Jack Koerner, defensive end Zach VanValkenburg and...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles part ways with three staffers from the scouting department amid front-office restructure

As the Eagles make moves to restructure their front office amid a shakeup, Geoff Mosher and Jeff McLane are reporting that three more staffers from the scouting department have been relieved of their duties. According to reports, T.J. McCreight (player personnel executive/scout), Shawn Heinlen (southwest area scout), and Evan Pritt...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan lineman announces transfer destination

After being a find in New England, a now-former Michigan football lineman is heading home. The Wolverines have notoriously scoured the under-scouted region of the country, and in 2019, it brought in Connecticut native Jack Stewart, who got his start with the program on the offensive line. When that didn’t matriculate, he moved to the defensive side of the ball, but still failed to see any snaps on other side, nor on special teams.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lonnie Johnson squashes beef with Travis Kelce following trade to Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have a new face in the cornerback room after adding Houston Texans CB Lonnie Johnson via trade. Johnson joins the Chiefs after spending the first three years of his career in Houston. His first order of business after being traded to Kansas City was to make sure that he was straight with a player whom he had a past run-in with on the gridiron. Right away after being traded, Johnson sent off a tweet directed toward Chiefs TE Travis Kelce.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

