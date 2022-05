Three rather important and relevant Cincinnati Reds are featured on ESPN's Most Dropped list, and perhaps we should not be surprised. The beleaguered, embarrassing Reds are 3-19 so far and with nary a player among the top 200 on the ESPN Player Rater. None! So it is that young right-hander Hunter Greene nearly leads the most dropped list over the past week, frustrated veteran 1B Joey Votto is not far behind and RHP Tyler Mahle joins him. Most Reds are being dropped in fantasy baseball leagues.

