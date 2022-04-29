ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions select Illinois S Kerby Joseph in the third round

By Jeff Risdon
 4 days ago
With the No. 97 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Detroit Lions added Illinois safety Kerby Joseph to the den.

Joseph made his mark in 2021 for the Illini, picking off five passes and showing improvement in his all-around awareness. He also recorded three fumble recoveries. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound Joseph had an excellent week at the Senior Bowl, though he did so playing for the Jets-coached National team and not for the American squad the Lions coached.

Joseph comes to the Lions with the compensatory pick awarded to the team for free agent Kenny Golladay signing with the New York Giants.

