Cape Coral, FL

One officer fired, second resigns following internal investigation

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Cape Coral Police Department officer was fired and another resigned Friday after an internal investigation found that they failed to follow protocol in an encounter with an intoxicated man who later fell into a canal and drowned as a result of his impairment. Officers Davis Rios and Joshua...

