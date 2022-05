The NBA on Monday said that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green's Flagrant 2 foul will stand. Green was ejected with 1:18 left in the first half of Sunday's Game 1 win against the Memphis Grizzlies. With the league declining to downgrade the foul, Green now has two flagrant points. He will be suspended for one game if he reaches four.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO