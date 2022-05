CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A person was shot and killed in Chester on Wednesday morning. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at the KNF Market on the 1100 block of West 3rd Street. Police believe the gunshot victim was a patron inside the store. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say they have no suspects in custody.

CHESTER, PA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO