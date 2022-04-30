ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

Elections are fair

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 4 days ago

Pam Smith in her letter to the editor April 24 rehashed questions about the 2020 election. She said she has attended the commissioners’ meetings, but did she attend the two-hour public meeting on April 6 in which every one of her questions was raised and answered?!. The...

www.butlereagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Democrat flips Michigan district Trump won in 2020 by 16 points

A Democrat scored an upset on Tuesday in a Michigan state House race for the first time in nearly three decades. Democrat Carol Glanville beat out Republican Robert Regan to represent the state's 74th District, winning roughly 51.7% of the vote, while Regan won only 40%, according to MLive. In 2020, incumbent Republican won Mark Huizenga won the seat by more than 26%. Trump won the district by 16 percentage points.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butler County, PA
Elections
County
Butler County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Butler County, PA
Government
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy