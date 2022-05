READING, PA – May 2, 2022 – Jacob Pritchard broke a 1-1 tie with a third period power play goal to give the Reading Royals a 2-1 victory in Game 6 of the North Division Semifinals, and bring the Maine Mariners season to an end. The Royals won the series four games to two, taking all three of their home games, including the series clincher on Monday night at Santander Arena.

READING, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO