The vibes are quite good in New York at the moment. The Yankees have gone on a spree of winning ballgames, taking nine straight over the course of three swept series. Sure, the competition they faced over this stretch isn’t particularly good, but these are the games that you can’t afford to drop in a playoff race, and the games in April matter just as much as the ones in August and September. They’ll get a true test up in Toronto this week, and then we can assess just how legit this surge is.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO