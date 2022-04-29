ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders select Alabama RB Brian Robinson Jr. No. 98 overall in the 2022 NFL draft

By Bryan Manning
 4 days ago
The Washington Commanders selected Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. with the No. 98 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. It was Washington’s second consecutive selection from Alabama as the Commanders chose defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis in the second round.

Robinson, 23, rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns in his final season with the Crimson Tide. At 6-foot-1, 228-pound Robinson rushed for 2,704 yards during five years at Alabama.

Washington scouted running backs aggressively in the pre-draft process, hosting top prospects Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker III on top 30 visits. Robinson joins Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic and Jaret Patterson in Washington’s backfield.

Robinson is the second offensive player to join Scott Turner’s offense, following first-round wide receiver Jahan Dotson. The Commanders hold the No. 113 and 120 overall selections in the fourth round, which begins Saturday.

