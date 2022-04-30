County fire chief looking for assistant to free up time for growth, planning

Glynn County Fire Rescue Chief R.K. Jordan does not see his job as one that can be accomplished behind a desk.

And yet, that’s where he often finds himself, unable to even get out of the department’s headquarters off the Ga. 25 Spur most days. He has a solution, and that’s to hire an assistant fire chief to handle the day-to-day management of the fire department’s four divisions — operations, emergency medical services, professional standards and special services.

“A fire chief is the leader of the department so it would free me up to do the long-range planning, do succession planning, work toward fire department accreditation,” Jordan told The News.

He offered this solution to the Glynn County Personnel Committee on Monday.

“What this will do for us is make the department more efficient and give me the opportunity to get out and have more contact with the commission and with the public,” Jordan told the committee.

If his proposal to reclassify the vacant deputy fire chief role to an assistant chief position is accepted, it would not cost the county much.

Both members of the three-person committee in attendance — county Commissioners Bill Brunson and Cap Fendig — agreed to recommend the commission approve the measure. Commissioner Sammy Tostensen, the third member, was absent.

County commissioners will consider giving final approval at a future meeting.

Succession planning is a big part of the reason he requested the move. Whoever is selected — he already has two candidates who he says look promising — will come implicitly with his recommendation to serve as the next chief. Such a decision is ultimately up to the county manager, however.

He also sees the role of the assistant chief as a needed step to continue expanding the department’s capabilities. When he first entered the field nearly 50 years ago as a firefighter, the role of a fire department was just fighting fires, he said.

Since then, it’s become what he called an “all-hazards organization,” dealing with fires, emergency rescue, emergency medicine, advanced life support transport and chemical containment and disposal, among other duties. In 2021 alone, the department responded to nearly 18,000 emergency calls.

“We handle anything and everything that no one else wants to,” Jordan said.

Leading such a department requires leadership with diverse skills. It also requires a leader that can leave his desk every once in a while to work on planning and lobbying for much-needed assets and personnel.

“We really need at least one additional (ambulance) unit put on the road, and it would be located in the area of our Station No. 5, the airport,” Jordan said.

Nearly 60% of all EMS calls are handled by Station No. 1 on Community Road, Rescue 11 station in downtown Brunswick and Station No. 8, near the headquarters on the spur.

The fire department also sorely needs a new Station No. 1. Sitting at the corner of Community and Old Jesup Road, it has seen better days. He has advocated for either rebuilding it from the ground up or replacing it with two stations, one situated further to the northwest, which has seen much of the mainland’s population growth.

Accreditation is another issue he’d like to handle. Accreditation is managed through the Center for Public Safety Excellence, a creation of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, International Association of Firefighters and City and County Managers and the International City/County Management Association.

To achieve it, a department must meet 258 criteria and is graded against already accredited departments of a similar size and with similar resources. They are few in number, he said, and most are in Florida and California.