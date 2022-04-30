ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Tech football: 2 Hokies enter the NCAA transfer portal

By Bryan D. Manning
Cover picture for the articleVirginia Tech’s quest to reach the 85 scholarship limit improved Friday when two more players entered the NCAA transfer portal. Freshman offensive lineman Bryce Goodner announced that he was entering the transfer portal on Twitter. Goodner was a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class from McMinn High School in Athens,...

Sports
