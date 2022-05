CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Growing up, Bethany Sorah said that she had teachers and educators who inspired her to take a similar route. Today, Sorah teaches English language arts and reading at Carter’s Valley Elementary School, with 75 students flowing through her classroom every day. She told News Channel 11 that she aims to […]

CHURCH HILL, TN ・ 24 MINUTES AGO