Hico – Nevaeh Hall went 2-for-2 Friday night, breaking the Midland Trail Middle single-season hit record of 25 as the Patriots beat Glenwood 17-1 in three innings Friday in Hico.

Hall also pitched two innings in the win, striking out five batters.

Trail’s 17 runs came on just three hits as the Patriots drew 14 walks.

Trap Hill JV 10, Park JV 3