Two people hurt in Friday night Schenectady shooting

The New York State Police and Hyde Park Police Department are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Friday at a house on North Cross Road in Hyde Park. The woman who was reportedly shot by police is dead.
A man has been found guilty of murder in connection to the death of 6-year-old Davonte Paul in 2020. According to the Rensselaer County District Attorney's Office, Kevin Cox, 42, was convicted on Wednesday morning after a two-week trial.
QUEENSBURY - State police say one man broke into another person's home in Queensbury, and both of them ended up arrested. It happened last Friday afternoon. State police responded to the area of Carey Road for a report of a man chased by a man with a weapon. Police say...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
New York State Police released the identity of the second victim who died in the six-vehicle fatal Thruway crash on April 6. State Police confirmed that the second victim who passed away is Courtney E. Mahar, 26, of Cobleskill.
Two New York girls who were reported missing earlier this month have been found safe in the Hudson Valley, according to a new report from the Bronx Times. Scarlett Rivera, age 14, and 13-year-old Mariah Sanchez were reported missing after they were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, according to the New York City Police Department.
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Glen. Wayne W. Platt, 37, of Gloversville, and Melony S. Walker, 58, of Fultonville were allegedly found with cocaine.
Following a joint investigation with the Washington County Department of Social Services and the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a woman from Mechanicville was arrested Saturday on welfare fraud and grand larceny charges.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department has announced the vehicles available at different locations at next week’s Abandoned Vehicles tow auction. The IPD said the auction, which will sell “Abandoned Vehicles” as defined by New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 1224, will be held at three different locations in Newfield and […]
IRASBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have identified the driver who died in a fiery crash in Irasburg Thursday morning. Police say Gregory Willis, 43, of Barton was inside the burning Dodge Ram involved the crash. The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Route 5. Vermont State Police say...
