Schenectady, NY

Two people hurt in Friday night Schenectady shooting

By WRGB Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchenectady, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady police they are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of...

WNYT

Suspect, victim both arrested after Queensbury break-in

QUEENSBURY - State police say one man broke into another person's home in Queensbury, and both of them ended up arrested. It happened last Friday afternoon. State police responded to the area of Carey Road for a report of a man chased by a man with a weapon. Police say...
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Daily Voice

Missing NY Girls Found In Poughkeepsie, Report Says

Two New York girls who were reported missing earlier this month have been found safe in the Hudson Valley, according to a new report from the Bronx Times. Scarlett Rivera, age 14, and 13-year-old Mariah Sanchez were reported missing after they were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, according to the New York City Police Department.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Person
Webster Street
#Shooting#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

Woman Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In Hudson Valley

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a woman dead in the Hudson Valley.It happened on Friday, April 29 in Dutchess County the town of Hyde Park at a residence on North Cross Road.The Attorney General’s Office has been notified, according to New York State Police.At t…
HYDE PARK, NY
Public Safety
WETM 18 News

Ithaca Police to auction off 17 abandoned vehicles

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department has announced the vehicles available at different locations at next week’s Abandoned Vehicles tow auction. The IPD said the auction, which will sell “Abandoned Vehicles” as defined by New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 1224, will be held at three different locations in Newfield and […]
ITHACA, NY
WCAX

Police ID driver in fiery Orleans County crash

IRASBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have identified the driver who died in a fiery crash in Irasburg Thursday morning. Police say Gregory Willis, 43, of Barton was inside the burning Dodge Ram involved the crash. The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Route 5. Vermont State Police say...
IRASBURG, VT

