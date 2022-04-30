'Medical Detective' helps Jacksonville Jaguars avoid bad draft picks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium in London next season as part of the NFL's five-game international series. The Jags will face the Broncos on Sunday, October 30 at 9:30 a.m.. The league announced the matchup on Wednesday morning. The...
A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
