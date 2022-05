CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team was unable to claim a series victory against its in-state rival, as the 11th ranked Cavaliers fell 7-5 against No. 7 Virginia Tech on Sunday at Disharoon Park. The Hokies won the first game of the series 5-2 on Friday, while UVA...

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO