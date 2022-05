Elizabeth Bowman joined the Opera Canada team as of May 1 to take on the role of editor for the magazine. For over 15 years, Ms. Bowman has specialized in public relations, communications, branding, and digital media strategy specifically focused on opera and classical performing arts. Through Bowman Media, she has worked directly with the Metropolitan Opera conductor James Gaffigan, mezzo-soprano Wallis Giunta, soprano Joyce El-Khoury and many more.

