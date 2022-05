Following one of the most prolific seasons in team history, two of the authors of that campaign, Alabama A&M graduate quarterback Aqeel Glass (St. Louis, Missouri) and senior wide receiver Dee Anderson (Dallas, Texas), look to join the ranks of the Bulldogs who have made it to the NFL, as they have accepted rookie camp invitations from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints, respectively.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO