POLICE LOG:

Do you think this is enough considering what he did?. Right now, car theft rings are terrorizing law-abiding citizens in cities across the United States, not to mention other countries. Too many people know all too well that pit in their stomach upon walking out of their house, a store, etc. to find their vehicle gone. While some of those involved have spent precious few days in jail, a case out of Connecticut involves one man serving 30 months in prison.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO