East Liverpool, OH

POLICE LOG:

Review
 4 days ago

— Police responded to the 16000 block of Glenn Street at 7:01 a.m. Thursday in reference to an unresponsive man in a vehicle. The man was administered Narcan and the man recovered after a short while of medical treatment. — Police...

www.reviewonline.com

Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police make arrest in street racing murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have made a second arrest in a murder at an illegal street racing event. Jose Cuevas turned himself in after a warrant went out for his arrest. Investigators say Cuevas and another man, Isaiah Perez, were at a street racing event near Double Eagle Airport in August. They say the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Motorious

Connecticut Car Thief Gets 30 Months In Prison

Do you think this is enough considering what he did?. Right now, car theft rings are terrorizing law-abiding citizens in cities across the United States, not to mention other countries. Too many people know all too well that pit in their stomach upon walking out of their house, a store, etc. to find their vehicle gone. While some of those involved have spent precious few days in jail, a case out of Connecticut involves one man serving 30 months in prison.
CONNECTICUT STATE

